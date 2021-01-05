Orphan students felicitate MSEA students who got admission in medical colleges

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: “There is no shortage of talents in Muslim children,” said the Chairman M S Education Academy (MSEA) Mohammed Abdul Latif Khan. “They need proper guidance and encouragement to enable them excel in their chosen vocation. The children must be taught the importance of education. Even though the present circumstances are a cause of concern for the Muslim community, they should not lose hope and focus to educate their wards. Education is the best mean to face the communal forces in the country,” Khan said.

Khan was speaking on the occasion of “Himmat Day” (Motivation day) program to encourage boys and girls students who succeeded in getting admission in Medicine. During the current year, 160 students coached by MSEA are admitted for Medicine which is a matter of pride for the whole Muslim community. The other goal of such program is to encourage orphan boys and girls for education.

The orphan boys and girls felicitated those students who got admission in medical colleges by presenting them with stethoscopes.

This program was held at Mahboob Pride, Karwan Road and attended by thousands of students and their guardians. The ‘special guest’ of the program was Ms. Zaibunnisa, the mother of the MSEA Chairman, who after the death of her husband, and in spite of unfavorable conditions, worked tirelessly to educate her son single-handedly. “MSEA started with barely 15 students in 1990 and today it has, apart from Hyderabad, branches all over India where lakhs of students are getting education,” said Khan.