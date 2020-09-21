Orthopaedic doc dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 4:01 pm IST
Orthopaedic doc dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 21 : A 57-year-old orthopaedic doctor, Surajit Nandi, of Kolkata’s Vidyasagar State General Hospital has died of Covid-19, sources said on Monday.

As many as 28 doctors have reportedly died of coronavirus in West Bengal so far.

A frontline corona warrior, Nandi tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago and was admitted to the CMRI Hospital at Ekbalpur. He died late Saturday night.

Before joining the Vidyasagar Hospital at Behala, Nandi was associated with the Darjeeling district hospital where he served as an orthopaedic sergeant for a decade.

According to sources, Nandi was quite popular among his colleagues and patients at the hospital and was treating patients amid the coronavirus pandemic in the last six months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Reema Kagti: We need anti marital rape laws
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close