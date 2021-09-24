Osho followers meet Athawale, seek probe in affairs of Pune ashram

By PTI|   Published: 24th September 2021 7:03 pm IST

Mumbai: A group of followers of late spiritual leader Acharya Rajneesh on Friday met Union minister Ramdas Athawale here and aired grievances about the functioning of the Osho Ashram in Pune.

Rajneesh, also called Osho by his followers, had established a sprawling ashram in Pune’s upscale area Koregaon Park.

In a statement issued after the meeting in Mumbai, the group said they demanded investigation by the Union government into certain financial decisions taken by the ashram management.

Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, assured he would look into their demands, the group claimed.

