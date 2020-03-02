Osman Sagar may get dried up this year

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Osman Sagar completed 100 years of its construction. It is the main source of drinking water supply to the city.

Ecologists opine that in summer this year, it might get dried up. This situation was created due to encroachments in its catchment area.

In the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2010) twice it reached the full level.

After 2010, not even once, it reached the maximum level. According to the officials of water board, last year its maximum level was 1750 ft but this time very little water flowed into it.