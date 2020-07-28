Osmania Hospital can remain intact for 200 more years: Aziz Pasha

Hyderabad: Noted communist leader and ex-MP (Rajya Sabha) Mr Syed Aziz Pasha has hailed the social activists working for the preservation of Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. These social activists run active campaign for preservation of heritage structures.

In a statement Aziz Pasha said Osmania Hospital building will remain intact for 200 more years and can be functional. Its preservation was ensured in GO 542. He said more than 8 lakh outpatients benefit from the hospital hence instead of strengthening the building considering its demolition is a stupid idea.

Mr Aziz Pasha urged to bring the report of experts to light. Keeping in view the rising number of patients and insufficient space in the building, government can construct another grand building with state of art infrastructure on the vacant land abutting the heritage structure. New blocks can be constructed there, he said.

While there is need for more hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad preservation of old and historical buildings is also necessary. He said poor people are benefiting from the hospital for quite long. Stopping the public health services by some or other excuse is uncalled for and will be considered as anti-people.

Source: Siasat news