Osmania Hospital declares woman patient dead; resumes treatment later

Hyderabad: The century-old Osmania General Hospital has become synonym with bad service where patients are left to fend for themselves.

Even during one of the worst crisis in the history of Hyderabad, OGH is not able to provide required attention to COVID patients, most of whom belong to the poorer sections of the society.

Bad management

Siasat.com has found a case which illustrates how the suspected coronavirus patients are treated. Farhat Begum, 25, alleges that her mother Meher Unissa had not been given proper treatment in the hospital. Meher Unissa had been complaining of body ache and swollen legs; due to which she was brought to Osmania.

According to the patient’s daughter, Meher Unnisa was bought to the hospital on Friday. She was complaining of swelling in legs and mild fever. A couple of hours after the patient was brought to the hospital the doctors carried out COVID tests. They said that the patient should be admitted immediately. The course of treatment was only a bottle of glucose which was administered while the patient remained in the wheelchair. She was told that beds were not available. Meanwhile, with no glucose stand a family member had to hold the bottle in hand.

Following the COVID tests and the information that it was positive a senior doctor on Sunday stated that the reports are negative. But she was asked to remain in the hospital. On Monday morning a group of junior doctors declared that patient was COVID positive.

Women declared dead

Things went miserably wrong when the patient was declared dead in the hospital records. The same information was given to the Afzal Gunj Police Station.

“My mother was declared dead in spite of the fact that I was right next to her and she was breathing well. The police were constantly calling us informing that our mother has died of COVID and they need to take her body. When I refused and informed that she is alive and right in front of me they hung up the phone, ” said Farhat Begum.

Later, as the hospital was alerted they took the charge of the paitent and now she is under treatment.