Osmania Hospital: Shock as tree branches used as saline stands

Hyderabad: An inquiry is likely to be initiated at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Telangana’s Hyderabad after videos of tree branches being used as saline stands came to the notice of authorities.

The issue reportedly transpired on the fourth-floor ward of the Quli Qutub Shah building, where tree branches were tied with plastic ropes to hospital beds using these as saline stands for patients under treatment.

However, Osmania General hospital Superintendent Dr. B. Nagender denied a lack of equipment at the hospital and said that the saline stands have not been shifted (from the old building) to the new one so far.

He also instructed staff members to shift saline stands immediately. According to various local media reports, he further said that the ward where the incident reportedly took place was set-up on a temporary basis for patients due to flooding in the other parts of the hospital, following heavy rains in the area.