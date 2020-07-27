Osmania Hospital’s door locked for the first time in 102 years

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital’s main entrance was locked on Monday morning, for the first time in 102-years. The superintendent of Osmania General Hospital locked the main entrance of the heritage building which was built in 1917 by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The building was vacated after it was flooded by rain water on July 15.

Spread on over 26 acres of land with some vacant land parcels, Osmania General Hospital has three blocks namely IP block, Out-Patient (OP) block, and Quli Qutb Shah block.

The state government’s move has added weight to fears among concerned citizens that the heritage building of OGH may soon be demolished.