Osmania hospital’s STEMI model saves lives

Hyderabad: Osmania general hospital (OGH) has come up with a huge relief model for heart attack patients who find it hard to access costly cardiac emergency care at hospitals.

Treating heart attacks, commonly known as Myocardial Infarction, is time critical which means early treatments are required to save the patient. OGH cardiologists have found a way to ensure heart attack patients from remote areas of Telangana get instant diagnosis and treatment.

Since the inception of the ST-elevation myocardial infarction(STEMI) model, every month on average the OGH cardiology wing saves the lives of at least 200 heart attack patients. Before the launching of the STEMI model, several nurses, physicians, and paramedical staff at 20 government hospitals in districts were given training.

Explaining the model, the head of cardiology, Dr. Syed Imamuddin said, “The moment a heart attack patient is admitted in one of these 20 facilities in the districts, the locally trained doctor takes the patient’s ECG, which is transmitted to us at OGH. From then on, our specialists guide the local physician about treatment,”

He further stated, “By administering immediate treatment to heart attack patients and stabilizing them, the golden hour for treating such patients has been extended up to 20 hours. Our calculations have indicated that the farthest point in Telangana from OGH is about 6.5 hours away and any patient, after being stabilized, can be brought safely to OGH for further treatment,”