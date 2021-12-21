Osmania University asks illegal hostelers to vacate by Friday

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) administration has asked all illegal hostel dwellers to vacate the rooms by 12 noon on December 24.

“The bonafide students are demanding the university authorities for evacuating unauthorised persons from hostels to control undue incidence and inconvenience in hostels,” read a statement from the university.

The management made it clear that students who don’t vacate the hostels on the deadline, will be evicted forcibly. Apart from this, they will be liable to legal action for trespassing the university premises.

“The exit of the unauthorized persons who occupied rooms during the lockdown will facilitate the admission of bonafide students of campus and constituent colleges seeking admission into university hostels,” the authorities said.