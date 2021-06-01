Osmania University begins online classes today

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 1st June 2021 9:46 am IST
Hyderabad: The online classes of the Osmania University for the undergraduate, post graduate conventional and professional programs will commence today.

According to the circular issued by the registrar of the Osmania University, the online classes will begin from June 1 after the summer vacations.

In the wake of the lockdown, the registrar has issued another circular in which the government issued guidelines are mentioned. It states that 50 percent of staff should work in the university campus, district PG and affiliated colleges.

The educational institutions and the administrative department will be open to work from 10 am to 2 pm till June 9.

Meanwhile, the registrar of the Satavahana University in Karimnagar has announced that the classes will start from June 1 after the summer vacations. The colleges which come under the Satavahana affiliation should start online classes from June 1.

It has to be noted that due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osmania University had declared summer vacations for all the affiliated colleges from May 5 to 31.

