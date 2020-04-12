Osmania University to complete syllabus using e-learning methods

Hyderabad: Amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Osmania University decided to complete the syllabus using e-learning methods. The decision was taken to ensure the completion of the academic year in time.

Recently, Governor of Telangana State, Tamilisai Soundararajan who is also the Chancellor of the State universities held a video conference with the senior officials of all universities. In the conference, she suggested universities to make educational content available to students.

Later, Osmania University asked faculties to prepare study material, power points, video lessons etc. The university has also issued a circular to the principals of colleges to ensure completion of the syllabus using e-learning methods.

Faculties will be in touch with the students to clear doubts remotely.

