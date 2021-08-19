Osmania University exams scheduled on Friday postponed

Hyderabad: In view of the 10th Muharram, Osmania University has postponed all the examinations that were scheduled to be held on Friday, August 20.

The revised date of the examination will be announced later. All other exams will be held as per the schedule.

As per the circular issued by the varsity, a holiday has been declared on August 20 on account of Shahadat Imam Hussain (RA).

The offices, colleges, and departments under the jurisdiction of Osmania University will remain closed on August 20 instead of August 19.