Osmania University releases timetable for UG exams 2021

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Thursday released the timetable for fourth semester exams of undergraduate courses.

As per the timetable issued by the university, the BA (CBCS) Semester VI examinations are scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 21. The semester VI exams of BSW (CBCS), BCom (CBCS), and BCom (Hons) CBCS will be conducted from July 27 to August 5.

The university also announced the schedule for semester VI exams of BBA (CBCS) and BSc (CBCS). The examination for BBA (CBCS) and BSc (CBCS) will be conducted from July 27 to August 3 and July 27 to September 1 respectively.

The timing of the examination is 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The university has instructed all the chief superintendents of the exam centers to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the state government.

The candidates have to write the examination at the allotted centers only. Those candidates whose forms have been rejected by the examination branch will not be examined.

In the examination hall, it is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure that they have received the correct question paper.

The detailed exam timetable can be downloaded from the official website of the examination branch of the university (click here).