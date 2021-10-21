Osmania University to declare CPGET results today

Hyderabad: Osmania University will release Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) results on October 21, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams can view the result of their CPGET exam on tscpget.com.

Osmania University had conducted Common Entrance Post Graduate Tests (CPGET) for the academic year 2021-22, for admissions into universities of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palumuru, Satvahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

The exams conducted were for various Post Graduate courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years integrated programs offered by the universities.