Osmania University to hold convocation ceremony on October 27

Hyderabad: The Osmania University 81st Convocation Ceremony will be held in the city after a gap of two years on October 27 2021 during which as many as 106 gold medals will be awarded to meritorious students .

Of the total 106 gold medals to be awarded for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20, 80 gold medals in PG, MPhil and PhD courses will be presented to meritorious candidates in-person during the convocation.

According to the University officials, undergraduate gold medals pertaining to the academic year 2018-19 and 2019-20 have to be collected by colleges concerned from the university after the convocation ceremony. Later, the gold medals have to be awarded to students in the mini convocation organised by the college management.

Apart from gold medals, 350 PhD degrees will also be awarded to the candidates during the convocation ceremony which will be conducted at Tagore Auditorium. The undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and MPhil degrees have to be collected by the candidates from the Examination Branch of the university or by post as per their preference.

The university officials said governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the University Chancellor, will take part in the ceremony. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be chief guest and will deliver the convocation address.

The candidates selected for the gold medals have to register and obtain their entry pass online. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the university officials said only one person would be allowed along with the student for the convocation ceremony.