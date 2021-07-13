Osmania University UG first, sixth semester exam dates announced

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Monday has notified the extension of the last dates for the payment of examination fees and the submission of the examination application form (EAF) for the undergraduate (UG) first and sixth semester candidates of the university.

For students

Payment of examination fee and submission of examination application forms (EAF) at their respective colleges is July 14, 2021, with a late fee of Rs 300.

For colleges

The last date for colleges to submit the EAF with remittance of consolidated examination fee to the university is July 15.

According to the notification issued by the controller of examinations, the online EAF college logins will be closed at 5 pm on July 15.

The last date is applicable for all the regular candidates of B.A., BBA., BSW, B.Sc, B.Com and B.Com (honors) courses of the university.

The university also instructed the principals of all UG colleges that, not to direct the students to the university’s examination branch for the late fee.