Osmania Univesity extends holidays amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The administration of Osmania University (OU) announced on Sunday that all of its colleges will be closed from January 17 to January 30.

The decision comes as the state government has instructed all educational institutions to extend their holidays till January 30 in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, according to a media release from Osmania University.

During this time, the university has directed principals of colleges affiliated with it to hold online sessions and has urged all students to take the required steps at their places to keep safe and well.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,09,209. The death toll rose to 4,057 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,174 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140) district, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,013 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,83,104.

The number of active cases stood at 22,048, the bulletin said.

A total of 55,883 samples were tested during the day and the total number examined to date was 3,06,29,520.

The State Cabinet meeting would be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Rao and the meeting would discuss coronavirus and other issues, it said.