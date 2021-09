Hyderabad: On Monday evening, Osmania University and JNTU announced that all exams scheduled for the 28th and 29th of September have been postponed due to heavy incessant rains.

The revised dates of examination schedule will be posted on https://www.osmania.ac.in soon, the university announced in the press note.

JNTU rescheduled dates will also be announced soon

The other examinations which are already commenced will be held as per the original schedule from 30th September.