OU’s Rs 200 user charge on campus draws flak from Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s tentative decision to collect Rs 200 from walkers and joggers every month has been met with criticism. While the move could pan out well for the University’s coffers, it does place an unreasonable restriction on an individual’s right to movement and hinders people from accessing the University’s scenic beauty.
Various people took to Twitter to voice their anger against the University’s decision to impose a fine despite the Vice-Chancellor stating that they will be providing walking tracks, bio-toilets and drinking water facilities for the walkers on the campus in exchange for Rs 200. The concerns raised discuss how public spaces are dying and public universities don’t value freedom as much as they used to.
A Twitter user remarked in her Tweet, “we are witnessing the death of public space. we cannot sit, rest, drink, breathe or walk without paying money. why does a public university run on public money need to charge folks walking through it? Why not charge the vehicles that go through it? where do folks who can’t pay go?”
Here are some other reactions on Twitter: