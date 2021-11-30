OU’s Rs 200 user charge on campus draws flak from Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s tentative decision to collect Rs 200 from walkers and joggers every month has been met with criticism. While the move could pan out well for the University’s coffers, it does place an unreasonable restriction on an individual’s right to movement and hinders people from accessing the University’s scenic beauty.

Various people took to Twitter to voice their anger against the University’s decision to impose a fine despite the Vice-Chancellor stating that they will be providing walking tracks, bio-toilets and drinking water facilities for the walkers on the campus in exchange for Rs 200. The concerns raised discuss how public spaces are dying and public universities don’t value freedom as much as they used to.

A Twitter user remarked in her Tweet, “we are witnessing the death of public space. we cannot sit, rest, drink, breathe or walk without paying money. why does a public university run on public money need to charge folks walking through it? Why not charge the vehicles that go through it? where do folks who can’t pay go?”

we are witnessing the death of public space. we cannot sit, rest, drink, breathe or walk without paying money. why does a public university run on public money need to charge folks walking through it? Why not charge the vehicles who go through it? where do folks who can't pay go? https://t.co/Hdg33wosxl — Sneha (@magicanarchist) November 28, 2021

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

Don’t see logic in this. One would do it if the walkers or joggers are littering or messing with the road. Irrespective of age, I haven’t noticed anyone messing with Campus in any way. This is only to restrict walkers for no reason. Can I say sadistic.? https://t.co/cDvRHhNbpC — Pratik Reddy (@pratikreddyk) November 29, 2021

So, a public university in Telengana decides to charge folks for walking and jogging. The death of damn public spaces, and for what good reason even?! https://t.co/VgBSJpYfZP — Sweta Dash (@SwetaDash93) November 28, 2021