OU degree exams: Fee schedule announced

Hyderabad: Fee schedule for OU degree exams has been announced by the University.

Fee schedule for OU degree exams

As per the schedule, eligible students of semester II, IV and VI (regular) enrolled during the academic year 2019-20 and semester I-VI (backlog) candidates of BA/BBA/BSW/BSc/BCom (all courses)/BCom (Hon) can submit their application by paying the exam fee on or before 10th June.

It may be mentioned that with a late fee of Rs. 200, the payment of the exam fee can be done till 16th June.

Submit applications at respective colleges

Students need to submit the application forms and examination fee at their respective colleges.

The university asked colleges to submit the application forms on or before 12th June. Applications submitted with late fees can reach the university till 18th June.

Meanwhile, the university asked the colleges not to submit applications of the candidates who are not eligible.

