OU degree: Things to know before appearing for the exams

By Sameer Updated: 16th September 2020 11:05 pm IST
OU degree

Hyderabad: Osmania University is going to conduct final semester examinations for undergraduate students of Engineering, Pharmacy, BHM&CT, B.Ed, BCA, DPEd BPEd and BCT&CA courses from 17th September.

Duration of the exam

This year, the duration of the examination will be two hours instead of three hours. The University has designed the question papers accordingly.

Masks, sanitizers

Candidates must wear masks throughout the exams and they should also bring personal sanitizers to the center. Apart from it, the candidates must adhere to physical distancing in the exam hall.

The students, who are witnessing any of the symptoms such as cough, cold, fever etc., must report to Chief Superintendent of the college.

COVID-19 protocols

Authorities of the colleges have to follow COVID-19 protocols. All the candidates must be thermally screened before their entry into examination center.

Meanwhile, the University has asked colleges to conduct practical examination in online/offline mode. The colleges are allowed to conduct seminar, visa etc., in online mode.

UGC guidelines

The universities are left with no option but to conduct examinations of final semester students in order to comply with UGC guidelines.

UGC guidelines that were upheld by the Supreme Court state that the results of final semester students can be declared only after conducting the examinations.

