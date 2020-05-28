OU encroachment: CPI leader visited the campus

Hyderabad: After the information of encroachment in Osmania University, a delegation of opposition leaders, founder of Telangana Janasamithi, Prof. Kodandaram, Syed Azeez Pasha – president of Tanzeem-e-Insaaf, revolutionary singer Vemla, CPIML, president of New Democracy Govardhan Reddy and others under the leadership of State General Secretary of CPI, C. Venkat Reddy visited the university and inspected the area.

Leaders of University students union also join them. The delegation also decides to meet the governor of Telangana.

They will ask the governor to interfere in the matter and a high level probe should begin.

The Osmania University was established in 1918 by the then ruler Mir Osman Ali to provide higher education of international standards to not only the people of Hyderabad State but also the students from across the globe.

The Osmania University has a rich history and the Telangana statehood agitation prospered and gained strength from the OU premises.

Osmania University was the heartbeat of people of Telangana.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.