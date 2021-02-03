Osmania University postpones LLB exams

Updated: 3rd February 2021
Hyderabad: Osmania University has postponed examinations for its law programs.

According to a report in New Indian Express, the decision was taken due to non-availability of number of examination centers required to adhere to Covid-19 norms.

A release issued by the university mentioned that the examinations have been rescheduled to start on February 5.

Earlier, the examinations for LLB (3YDC), LLB (Hon) (3YDC) III and V semesters regular, and BA LLB (SYDC), BBA LLB SYDC, B.Com LLB (SYDC) III, V, VII and IX semesters regular courses were scheduled to start on February 3.

However, the university made it clear that the examinations for LLM course will be held as per the schedule.

