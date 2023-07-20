OU exams postponed due to heavy rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) today announced the decision to postpone all the exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday due to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The decision was announced after the Telangana government declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in Telangana.

Earlier, announcing the decision on Twitter, Telangana Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, wrote, ‘Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday.’

Following the announcement, OU postponed the exams and mentioned that the rescheduled time-table for all the postponed examinations will be posted on OU’s website (click here) in due course of time.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BROU) also postponed the exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to incessant rainfall. The rescheduled dates of examinations will be announced later.

It is expected that all other universities in the state will also announce their decisions to postpone the exams scheduled to be held today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad forecasted that intense spells of downpours will continue in the state till July 24, 2023. However, the weather department predicted that intense spells of rainfall in the city will end today.