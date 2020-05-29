OU to hold webinar on COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Department of Civil Engineering University College of Engineering Osmania University is organising a Webinar on COVID19 on June 5, 2020.

According to Prof Gopal Naik Webinar Co-ordinator Webinar is being held on June 5on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Webinar which will have both International and National participants will be held from 11am to 1pm.

The theme of the Webinar is “Time for Nature and would discuss on Environmental Concerns on social, scientific, legal, and health care.

The speakers including Nitin K Tripathi AIT Bangkok, V Balakists Reddy Registrar Nalsar university, DrJayantbi Ramesh Endocrinologist Vizag, Prof Wesan Al Madhoun University Prof k Purshotham Reddy Mr. L V Krishna Murali ASCIHyderabsd besides others will be participating. Interested persons can register onhttps://bit.ly

