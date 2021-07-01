OU releases timetable of UG, PG exams

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) has released the exam timetable of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The fourth semester (CBCS-regular, backlog and improvement) exams of MSc, MA, MCom, MSW, MLibISC, MJ&MC and MCom (IS) are scheduled to be held from July 19 to 28.

As per the exam notification issued by Osmania University, the schedule is also applicable for students who have applied for the special examinations for the fourth-semester – COVID Pandemic Examination.

The university has also released the rescheduled timetable for the leftover examination of the third semester (CBCS regular) of MSc, MA, MCom, MSW, MLiBISC, MJ&MC, and MCom courses. The paper IV exam will be held on July 14 whereas the paper V exam is scheduled to be held on July 16.

Meanwhile, undergraduate (CBCS) third and fifth-semester regular examinations will be held from July 8. These examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March. However, they were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed table of the examination can be downloaded from the official website of the university (click here).