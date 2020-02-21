OU Teachers demand to enhance age of superannuation

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A delegation of Osmania University Teachers Associated called on Vice Chairman of TS Planning Board and demanded to recommend to the Govt. for enhancing the age of superannuation from 60 years.

They also requested him to take steps for filling up vacant posts of teachers as teaching and research activities are lagging behind due to the shortage of staff.

The delegation was led by Prof. B. Manohar, President of OUTA, Prof. B. Surender Reddy and others.

Mr. B.Vinod Kumar, Vice-chairman promised that he would send his recommendations to TS Govt.