OU women students protest against poor food and water quality

Hyderabad: Women students from Osmania University here protested on Monday against the poor quality of food and water in the girls’ hostel. They have been protesting since two days.

The protest began at 7 a.m. when the road was blocked and the main gate was closed. The number started increasing and in few hours, 150 students were sitting on the road and protesting.

According to one of the protestors who spoke to Deccan Chronicle, the students claimed to have seen worms in their food. When they complained to the cook, he just ignored it and behaved rudely with them.

They also complained that the cook was very irregular and that he prepares breakfast at 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. The girls demanded that the cook be replaced immediately.

Many hostel students study in University College of Science, Saifabad and Koti Women’s College. The bus picks them up at 9am and as a result most of the times they have to skip breakfast.

“One of the major problem is the lack of manpower. The mess serves around 600-700 students. Every morning, there is a very long queue and we have to wait for up to one-and-a-half hours to get two chapatis, as there is a shortage of food,” a student claimed.

Students also alleged suffering from water issues for several weeks. “We need to stand in a queue for an hour to use washrooms, and then another one hour for food. We are wasting a lot of time here, there is not enough time to study,” a student claimed.

The protest was called off once the university registrar Prof P. Laxminarayana met the students and ensured that their concerns would be taken care off.