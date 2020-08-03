‘Our baby boy is here’: Nikki Bella welcomes first baby

Posted By Neha Published: 3rd August 2020 5:32 pm IST
Nikki Bella

Washington D.C.: American television personality Nikki Bella became an official mother as she gave birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

‘Total Bellas’ star broke the special news on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself and her fiance Chigvintsev holding the little fingers of their first child.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki wrote in the caption.

She also shared the birth date of her child revealing that she became a mother just one day before her sister, Brie Bella welcomed her second child.
The couple did not reveal the name of their newborn baby.

Nikki had earlier in January revealed that she has wanted to be a mother her whole life.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close