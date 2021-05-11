Our fast bowlers enjoy each other’s success: Shami

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami says that the camaraderie that exists between him and the rest of the fast bowlers is key to the success of India’s pace unit.

Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the leading figures in India’s pace batter in Test cricket and it has also featured the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and more recently Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj and T Natarajan.

“Our fast bowling unit is a great package where everyone works really hard while also understanding the other counterparts really well. The bonding and the fun you saw that day was because we enjoy each other’s success a lot. We are happy when the other one is happy,” Shami told Cricbuzz.

India’s fast bowling unit has earned praise from commentators and experts over the past three years and have been crucial to their consecutive series wins in Australia.

“Even if someone’s down and out, we make sure that we lift his spirits. We try to make them forget all the stresses and try to lighten the mood. I think all bonds should be like that because to play for your country is indeed a matter of pride. In this unit that we have built since 2013-14, you’ll find that the guys enjoy each other’s success a lot,” added Shami.