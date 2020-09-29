Our report had ruled out poisoning in SSR’s death case: Kalina FSL

Mumbai: The Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai on Tuesday said that its report in July on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had ruled our any kind of poison or organic poisoning.

“Our report had ruled out any kind of poison or organic poisoning,” Kalina FSL said. The lab had submitted the report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the Mumbai Police in June.

This comes as a panel of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

Dr Sudhir Gupta

Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS’ Forensic Medical Board, had yesterday said that there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion.

“AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive,” Gupta told ANI.

On September 7, ANI reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death.

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput’s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput’s death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Source: ANI