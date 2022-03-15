Our suspension from Assembly is a Black Day for democracy: BJP MLAs

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao today termed their suspension from the State Assembly as a Black Day for Democracy.

Targeting Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Raghunandan Rao said it was unfortunate that the Speaker did not take into consideration the orders of the Telangana High Court on their suspension. Stating that they called on the Speaker as per the orders of the High Court today, he said the Speaker told them that he would not change his decision on their suspension.

He said they attended the first day of the budget session by wearing black flags, which are not prohibited items. He claimed that they had not violated the discipline of the House and added that the Speaker who is supposed to protect the rights of the members of the House did not do so. He said they would consider the decision of the Speaker as an undemocratic decision and alleged that they were suspended from the House with an intention to prevent them from raising their voice in Assembly.

Another party MLA Etala Rajender said they would hold a dharna at Indira Park on March 17 in protest against their suspension from the House. He also said they would soon approach the Supreme Court against the decision of the Assembly Speaker