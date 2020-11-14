Ousted Peruvian Prez barred from leaving country

Lima, Nov 14 : Ousted Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who was impeached earlier this week, has been barred from leaving the country for 18 months, as prosecutors probe bribery allegations against the former leader.

His ban on travel abroad will be in effect until May 12, 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

At a hearing on Friday, judge Maria Alvarez defended the decision, saying Vizcarra posed a flight risk because he “has enough income to leave the country”.

Vizcarra’s lawyer, Fernando Ugaz, questioned the move, noting that immediately after being stripped of office, his client placed his biometric and diplomatic passports at the disposition of the Prosecutor’s Office to show his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

It was a “symbolic” step to make it clear “that we do not want to have an obstructionist attitude or impede” the investigation, said Ugaz.

Vizcarra is accused of accepting 2.3 million soles ($655,000) from two consortiums in exchange for public works contracts when he was Governor of the southern department of Moquegua (2011-2014).

He was impeached by the Congress on Monday.

The opposition’s motion to impeach the former leader was backed by 105 of Peru’s 130 lawmakers, more than the 87 votes required for removal.

On Tuesday, Manuel Merino, president of the Congress, assumed the presidency.

Also on Thursday, Merino swore in his new Ministers on Thursday, who will serve his transitional government until July 28, 2021.

