Outskirts inhabitat attracted into city; amid lockdown

Hyderabad: The spread videos from Golconda area; calming they have sighted Black Panther was proved to be a false alarm, officials of the Telangana Forest Department have said.

According to officials, “Asian Palm Civet is a nocturnal animal (animals who are active at night) which is commonly found in the outskirts of the city. Probably due to low traffic and lack of noise pollution the animal had entered the city. It is usually found in areas like Bacharam; Narapally Reserve Forest and Ibrahimpatnam Reserve Forest.”

The declaration was made after the rescue operation carried out between 4: 30 am and 9:30 am on Thursday.

It is not panther and it is civet cat .

It was caught with the co ordination of Forest team and zoo staff and handed over to zoo park for safe custody. pic.twitter.com/UHbwnMK93y — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 14, 2020

“The mistaken Black Panther was an Asian Palm Civet,” clarified the department.

“It was found that the animal entered through the minaret of a masjid. A panther cannot enter into an 8-inch gap. We have seen the dropping it is not of a Panther,” stated an official Nehru Zoological Park.

“The Civet Cat was isolated inside the mosque. The entry and exit doors have been closed. It had withdrawn to a dark place at the sunrise. The team has located and rescued the animal,” said an official of the Anti-Poaching Team of the Zoo.

“The Civet Cat would be kept in Nehru Zoological Park,” said Haneef, Public Relations Officer (PRO) with the Park.

The police personnel, Golconda Police station also said, “The area has been cordoned off and instructions were given to the residents not to step out. Some photos of Civet morphed as a Black Panther have been circulated by mischievous elements. There is no Black Panther in Telangana.”

“The videos and photos of the leopard found under a bridge in Mailardevpally are still in search,” said Haneef.

