Outsourced worker tests Covid positive in IIM-Bangalore

Bengaluru, Aug 3 : An outsourced horticulture worker has tested Covid positive in premier business school Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B), leading to 50 people being home quarantined, an official said on Monday.

“A member of the agency that handles the outdoor horticulture work on campus tested positive for Covid on Saturday. All 50 primary contacts of the affected person were proactively traced and are in home quarantine for 14 days,” the institute’s spokesperson told IANS.

IIM-B is extending all the help required to the infected person and has assured full salary for the 50 quarantined people.

Meanwhile, public areas in the institute have been sanitized using fogging and mobile mist machines.

“IIM-B is following all the health protocols, suggested by the BBMP, and supervised by the resident medical officer and the chief administrative officer on campus,” said the official.

Bereft of physical classes in brick and mortar rooms amid the Covid pandemic, the business school is engaging with the students in online mode.

On Monday, 21 students have joined the institute’s doctor of philosophy programme (PhD) across 10 functional areas, including 10 women.

“Harita Saranga, chair, doctor of philosophy (PhD) at IIM-B, during her welcome address to the new students, shared the batch profile where 21 students have joined across the 10 functional areas. There are 11 women students in the batch,” said an official.

As the institute’s director Rishikesha T. Krishnan and other professors conducted a welcome ceremony by lighting the lamp at the state-run college in the city, students joined virtually from across the country.

Earlier in July, as many as 95 students have completed a fortnight’s quarantine inside the campus.

Among the 95, 60 are from the new 2020 – 21 batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) and 35 belong to the second year of the flagship fulltime Post Graduate Programme (PGP) or MBA.

The students entered the campus at the end of June to complete their isolation at the Management Development Centre (MDC) recently, a 120-room hotel-like facility within the campus.

Including a five-year fulltime Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme, IIM-B offers three MBA courses, a one-year Master of Management Studies in public policy and also a course in business analytics.

