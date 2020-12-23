Over 1.89L trees cut for Bundelkhand expressway

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 23 : More than 1.89 lakh trees have been felled for the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, according to an RTI response. The trees were cut in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Aurraiya and Etawah, it said.

The 296-km long four-lane road will connect Etawah to Chitrakoot and Uttar Pradesh districts to the National Capital Region via the Yamuna expressway.

In a reply to a query by Banda-based activist Kuldeep Shukla, senior manager of the state Forest Department, Atul Asthana, said that the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has cut 1,89,036 trees for the project.

The UPEIDA has planned to plant over 2.70 lakh saplings along the expressway, the RTI added.

Banda Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Agarwal said the trees were cut after permission from the Centre.

The expressway will ensure better connectivity of the Bundelkhand area with the national capital region (NCR).

