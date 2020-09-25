Over 1 cr air passengers since flights restarted: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Over 1 crore passengers have flown on domestic flights since recommencement of operations on May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

According to Puri, domestic aviation is moving towards pre-Covid figures.

“Civil Aviation minister shared that on 24th September, 2020, total number of departing passengers was 1,19,702 and total number of arriving passengers during this period was 1,21,126,” the ministry said in a statement.

“He added that total departures were 1,393 whereas arrivals were 1,394, taking the total number of movements of flights to 2,787. Further, total number of passenger footfalls at airports across the country was 2,40,828 in a single day.”

Besides, more than 1 lakh domestic flights have operated since May 25.

In the wake of Covid-19, the operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines had been suspended with effect from March 25.

–IANS

rv/sn/vd