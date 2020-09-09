Over 10 K arrested in connection to social unrest in HK: Police

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 1:48 pm IST
Key accused in Anandapur molestation, run-over case arrested in Kolkata

Hong Kong, Sep 9 : As many as 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to September 6, 2020 in connection to chaos and violence in Hong Kong, police officials said on Wednesday.

Among the arrested, 2,210 have been charged with crimes including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said 462 out of the 550 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Jaishankar to stopover in Iran enroute Russia
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close