Over 10 lakh units of Poco C3 sold in India

New Delhi, Jan 21 : Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Thursday announced that it has sold over 10 lakh units of Poco C3 in the Indian market.

With a regular selling price of Rs 8,499 (4/64GB) and Rs 7,499 (3/32GB), Poco C3 is available at a special discounted price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively, along with additional bank offers.

“Launched recently, Poco C3 has redefined the sub Rs 10,000 segment with its clean UI, smooth performance, brilliant battery, and powerful cameras,” the company said in a statement.

Buyers can effectively purchase the device at Rs 6,299 for the 3GB/32GB variant, and Rs 7,199 for the 4GB/64GB variant (with bank offers included) until January 24 on Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1600 X720 and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display reading mode certified by TUV Rheinland for reduced stress on the eyes when using the phone for long durations.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 8-core processor, with Cortex-A53 cores clocked up to 2.3GHz.

The device comes with an AI triple camera setup — 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone houses a 5000mAh high-capacity battery.

Recently, Poco announced that it has emerged as the third-largest online smartphone player in the Indian market.

As per Counterpoint India Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020 November, two out of the top three devices sold online were POCO devices, with Poco M2 and Poco C3 recording maximum demand.

