Over 100 academicians write to Modi backing NEET-JEE, in time

New Delhi, Aug 27 : In what can definitely be termed as a shot in the arm for the government facing Opposition flak, a long list of academicians including professors from Delhi University, JNU, Central University of Kerala, California University among others have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the conduct of JEE-NEET exams in the hope that students will not lose a year.

The initiative is coordinated by a group of concerned academicians.

“We the members of academic fraternity fully support the government decision to conduct JEE and NEET exams,” they wrote.

Hitting out at the naysayers, they wrote: “The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government.

“We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out.”

They say that they “wholeheartedly welcome” the government’s move, while citing the Supreme Court dismissing a petition for postponement of these exams saying that any further delay in conducting the tests would result in waste of precious year for students.

They wrote that “Youth and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too”.

There are a lot of apprehensions about admissions and classes which, they say, need to be resolved at the earliest.

Prof. C.B. Sharma of IGNOU, Prof. Prakash Singh of the Delhi University, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, the VC of MGCUB in Bihar’s Motihari, Prof. Jayaprasad, the Pro-VC of Central University of Kerala, Prof. Ainul Hasan of the JNU are among some of the academicians who wrote the letter to PM Modi.

