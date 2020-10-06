Over 100 brands, 200 special edition products at Flipkart BBD sale

Bengaluru, Oct 6 : Flipkart on Tuesday said it will unveil over 200 special edition products in partnership with more than 100 leading brands during its ‘Big Billion Days sale that begins from October 16 till October 21.

The products will be across categories including fashion, electronics, mobile phones, large appliances, personal care, handicrafts and others.

“The phenomenal response we received from the entire ecosystem for the Big Billion Days Specials in 2019 encouraged us to partner with an even larger number of brands and celebrities to make it extra special for consumers this year,” said Nandita Sinha, Vice President–Events, Engagement & Merchandising at Flipkart.

The number of partnerships for this year’s ‘Big Billion Days Specials’ has more than doubled.

Some of the Big Billion Days Specials that customers will get access to this year include Motorola (India’s first 3-in-1 smart wireless device), an ethnic range curated by actress Kareena Kapoor for Imara; exclusive Virat Kohli Line of One8 products; Denver which is Shahrukh Khan’s new autograph range; Bluestar virus deactivator AC; Nokia smart TVs and more.

Some of the Big Billion Days Specials products will give customers a chance to meet favourite celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey, said the company.

“We are confident our partnerships and special edition products will help onboard new customers and chart a sharper growth trajectory for our partner brands,” Sinha said.

Kicking off the festive season, Flipkart has announced its flagship, six-day ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale that will start from October 16 till October 21 with some exciting offers across categories.

Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on October 15.

The ecommerce marketplace has on boarded over 50,000 kiranas to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850 cities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.