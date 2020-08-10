Over 100 buildings damaged in North Carolina quake

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 12:00 pm IST

Washington, Aug 10 : More than 100 buildings were damaged in North Carolina, after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the US state, officials said.

The quake, the most powerful in the state since 1916, struck at 8.07 a.m. on Sunday at a depth of about 9.1 km, which is considered a shallow quake, Xinhua news agency quoted the US Geological Survey (USGS) as saying.

The epicenter is near Sparta, a town of about 1,800 people in Alleghany County.

Daniel Roten, the county’s emergency management coordinator, told local media outlet WFMY News that he has not heard of any injuries reported from the earthquake.

He estimated more than 100 buildings were damaged in Allegheny County, adding that his team was still in the assessment process.

A few homes had to be evacuated due to the extent of the damage, he added.

The earthquake was also felt as far away as in South Carolina and Georgia, according to a CNN report.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

