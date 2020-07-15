Over 100 people detained for not wearing masks in Jharkhand

Ranchi: More than 100 people were detained, kept in a temporary camp jail for five hours and later released on bail on Wednesday for not wearing masks in steel city Jamshedpur.

According to Police, over 100 people were detained on Wednesday morning when they went for a morning walk without wearing a face mask to protect themselves from coronavurus. They were kept in a temporary camp jail and later released on bail.

The police and district administration officials launched a special drive on Wednesday to implement rules which are essential in Unlock-2 in Jharkhand.

“A special drive was launched in Bistupur, Kadma, Sonari police station areas of Jamshedpur on Wednesday. More than 100 people were detained who were either not wearing a mask or were not following the social distancing norms. Those who will violate the law will be punished,” said Jamshedpur city SP Subhash Chandra Jat.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Jharkhand have crossed the 4,000 mark while 39 people have died. In July alone, more than 22 deaths have been reported so far.

Tuesday created a new record in coronavirus cases as 255 people spread across 23 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand tested positive for Covid-19 on a single day after which the overall tally has gone up to 4,225.

As per the data provided by the health department, the number of active cases in the state was 1,761 while the number of cured and discharged people stood at 2,428. The total number of deaths caused by coronavirus stands at 39.

Out of the total 4,225 cases, 2,245 were registered among the migrant workers who came to Jharkhand from various coronavirus hotspots in the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Source: IANS