Over 100 Saudi military engineers are breaking gender barriers

Riyadh: More than 100 Saudi women are breaking gender barriers as they are working as engineers for the technological development of Saudi Arabia at the Advanced Electronic Company’s (AEC) military factory.

These women have been trained to understand the development of technical presentations, cost analysis and the plant performance as per AEC’s quality control procedures, reported Arab News.

They are working on essential projects for the Kingdom and are responsible for the manufacture of these advanced technologies. They are working with laser optics, advanced screens, and optoelectronic devices.

“As a part of my role, I am responsible for supporting many of the manufacturing activities in the factory,” said Shaza Khamis, a manufacturing engineer.

The team has complete expertise in the areas of national importance, like energy efficiency, digital transformation, and the localization of military industries.

“My role is to supervise the control of production cells and ensure that the team has the skills necessary to perform each task accurately according to the designs and technical specifications provided,” said Ghadir Bin Jamaan, a production officer.

Lana Owaidah, a manufacturing engineer said that the women share a wonderful team spirit and feel that they are contributing to a task of greater importance for the Kingdom.