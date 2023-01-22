Over 100,000 of Israelis protest against Netanyahu government

Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in several cities on Saturday evening to voice their dissatisfaction over the government’s plan to make sweeping reforms in the country’s judicial system.

Israeli media quoted police as saying that more than 100,000 protesters arrived at the main demonstration in Tel Aviv. Smaller demonstrations were also held in other cities.

This is the second week in a row that massive protests are being staged against the government. The demonstrators said the reforms will weaken the courts and give the ruling coalition limitless power, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the changes are necessary in order to rein in the judicial system which has become “too powerful” in recent decades. They also said the Supreme Court often intervenes in political issues that should be determined by the parliament.

Netanyahu and his coalition partners have said they will continue to push for the reforms despite the widespread protests.

The reforms include allowing the parliament to override Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority. In addition, politicians will have greater influence in appointing Supreme Court judges.

