Over 100K people vaccinated against COVID in France

Paris: More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in France over the past two weeks, media reported on Monday, citing sources in the French government.

On December 27, France, among other EU member states, launched a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with the vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.

Last week, the national authority for health (HAS) also approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, that is expected to arrive this week.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the public criticized the French authorities for the slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19. At the beginning of last week, Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the pace of vaccination would be accelerated. The categories of persons who are eligible to receive the vaccination in the first stage of the campaign have also been expanded.

The French authorities expect about a million people to be vaccinated by early February.

