Over 110 CAPF officials begin 3-day ‘Fit India’ march

Jaipur, Oct 31 : In a first-ever endeavour towards the ‘Fit India’ movement, over 110 officials from almost all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Saturday began a foot march from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to cover a distance of 200 km to promote the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s ‘Fit India Movement’.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing a key role in organising the event with the active support of Central government’s ‘Fit India’ campaign under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The three-day fitness awareness march was launched at a time when the National Unity Day (the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) was being celebrated across India as a tribute to country’s first Home Minister — popular as ‘Iron Man of India’, and to spread the message of national unity.

Apart from ITBP, the march had representation of more than 110 officials of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Disaster Relief Force, Rapid Action Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police officials also participated in the event under the leadership of ITBP Director General S.S. Deswal.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, was one of the Chief Guests at the launch of the march, who flagged off the event from Nathuwala.

Actor and martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal was also a part of the event.

After the start at Nathuwala village, the march took the route through sand dunes (desert) of Sakhirewala, Bhuttewala, Katoch to complete the 200 km distance.

For most of the part during the march, the track runs along the International Boundary known for many battles and war. Kishangarh fort is a prominent location en-route.

The march is aimed at giving a push to the ‘Fit India’ movement and promote fitness among the masses in general.

The ITBP DG since the past couple of years by personally leading the speed marches from the front has inspired many citizens and force personnel to remain fit and healthy.

The ITBP is well known for long marches in the Himalayas and over a period of more than two years, its DG along with senior officials of the force have undertaken dozens of long route and speed marches in the Himalayas and on seaside areas of the country.

The earlier routes include Lipulekh Pass, Sangla Valley of 103 km, Auli Tapovan, Gangotri Tapovan, Bhuj, Konark-Puri, Rajasthan and Punjab borders, Mission 100 km in Jodhpur-Bikaner and Valley of flowers besides many other routes.

These marches were aimed at spreading the ‘Fit India’ mission and to promote the youth to engage in more physical exercises to remain fit. ‘Fit India-Mission 200 km’ is a landmark in Fit India campaign in the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.