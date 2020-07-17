Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec end

By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 17th July 2020 1:41 pm IST
Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec end

Mumbai:  The Maharashtra government will fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by the end of December, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

The minister held a meeting with senior officials, including additional chief secretary (home department) Sitaram Kunte at the state secretariat on Thursday.

“Issued instructions during a meeting of home department officials held in Mantralaya to immediately fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force. The process will be completed by December-end,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Source: PTI
