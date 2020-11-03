Over 13L frontline workers provided online training to manage pandemic: Health Min

N0ew Delhi, Nov 3 : The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday that more than 13.5 lakh doctors, nurses, laboratory professionals, allied healthcare professionals, frontline workers, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers have received online training for the clinical management of the Covid-19 pandemic from its website.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed the media at a press briefing that the ministry had converted training modules and guidelines available on its website into online courses and uploaded them to integrated government online training platform and Covid training (iGOT), a resource and training platform developed by the Department of Personnel and Training.

“We used this platform to provide training to frontline healthcare workers as it could be accessed online and unlimited number of people can access it for the training purposes,” he added.

While more than 29 lakh enrollments were done for the training modules, 19.2 lakh enrollers completed the courses offered by the Union Health Ministry. The ministry also said that it has issued 15.05 lakh certificates for the course completion to the enrollers. The figures shared were updated till October 28.

The ministry also said that a total 56 modules, 196 training videos and 133 training documents have been uploaded on iGOT portal which was accessed by 19.2 frontline workers from 729 districts.

The training includes videos for basics of Covid-19, clinical management including intensive care, isolation facility, frontline workers, infection prevention and control, psycho-social care etc.

The training areas comprised field surveillance and supervision, psychosocial care and social awareness, assistance in daily needs, isolation/home quarantine facilities, management of mild cases in dedicated Covid health centre and moderate cases in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs), intensive care in DCHs, sample collection and analysis.

“Top 50 districts with highest course completions are from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Chandigarh,” Bhushan revealed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.